A bid to build 36 homes on two plots of land near a supermarket has been rejected by councillors for being “out of reach” of local people in “dire need” of “affordable” housing.
Two planning applications to build the homes on the outskirts of Pwllheli were thrown out by Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee, against officers advice.
The outline applications, made by Wyn Davies through agent Sioned Edwards of Cadnant Planning, would see 12 residential homes on a western plot, on land off Caernarfon Road between the Aldi supermarket and the Glan Y Don Garage, and 24 homes on an eastern plot, if approved.
Councillors feared the cost of the homes would be out of the reach of most local people and have a negative impact on the Welsh speaking community.
Cllr Elin Hywel, representing Gogledd Pwllheli, said the town was in “dire need” of affordable homes and social housing.
It was “hugely disappointing” that the homes were not affordable and “out of the reach” of local people,” she said.
“They are priced around the £230,000 figure, a salary of 40k would be needed to own one of these houses, that is not the average salary in Pwllheli, it does not come close.”
Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones also felt it was “contrary” to policy concerning the Welsh language.
Planning officer Gareth Jones warned against refusal saying they could result in an appeal “risking” costs to the council.
Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones said she was worried over “the way the committee was going,” adding: “Who says local people won’t want to move up from where they are living to this type of house making room for someone else to buy affordable houses.”
Councillors voted to reject the applications over the lack of affordable housing, the mix and balance of housing and considerations over the language impact.