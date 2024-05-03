Further developments of a previously-approved scheme to convert Cardigan’s former health centre to retail use have been submitted to county planners.
Last year, an application for extensions to the vacant building and a change of use from the former Cardigan health centre, Feidrfair, to a retail use and a dentist’s surgery was granted.
Documents said: “The intention is that the NHS Charsfield Dental Practice in Priory Street will move into the proposed new first floor dental surgery, and the Priory Street premises will either remain in its existing use, or revert to a single dwelling, the latter subject to any necessary consent.”
Since then, a further application has been received by Ceredigion planners seeking full permission for the scheme, with finalised plans for the extensions and car park layout.
The latest application says 18 car parking spaces, including one disabled space, are shown on plans, with a proposal that nine be allocated for the retail unit, and nine for private parking.
“The intention is that these private car parking spaces would be used by the existing NHS Charsfield Dental Practice, which has no car parking in its practice in nearby Priory Street, or for general private car parking,” the report adds.