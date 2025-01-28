Plans have been hatched to remove a car wash from an Aberystwyth petrol station to extend the onsite shop.
The plans, submitted to Ceredigion County Council planners will see the removal of the existing jet wash and car wash at the Morrison’s petrol station on the Parc y Llyn retail park.
Under the plans the jet wash and car wash would be replaced with an extension to the existing petrol filling station's sales building, erection of EV chargers with canopy, substation enclosure, LV panel, meter cabinet, new jet wash bays, and a plant room.
The proposals, which include the removal of some trees and hedgerow to make way for the development, will be considered by county planners at a later date.