There has been an increase in the number of second homes turning back into main homes in Gwynedd – according to a new report.
Research presented in a Cyngor Gwyndd report on the impact of recent changes to council tax premiums – used as tool to help address housing issues in the county – found they were “working”.
The council’s cabinet had been considering a report – ‘Council Tax discretionary powers to allow discounts and/or raise a premium on second homes and long term empty dwellings’ when it met on Tuesday.
The details came amid a discussion to approve the favoured options over council tax premiums on second and long term empty homes. A decision had been sought – and was approved – to recommend retaining council tax premiums at the current levels. The recommendations will go to full council.
The decision had been sought and report presented by cabinet member for finance Cllr Paul Rowlinson.
He had hailed previous council tax premium changes as a “successful tool” in helping to address housing difficulties in the county.
Research detailed in the report stated: “In terms of properties moving between being a second home and being a primary residence, there has usually been a (net) flow of properties from main residences to second homes.
“But the net flow was the other way (i.e. from second homes to main residences) in the run-up to the premium increase to 100% in April 2021, and (more decisively and more long-lasting) before and after the premium increase to 150% in April 2023 that this flow has grown so that the number of second homes is now stable (i.e. this flow is around the same as the flow of second homes to main residences).”
Cllr Rowlinson said: “There are now more second homes turning back to main residences, so it appears the policy is working.”