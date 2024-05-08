An application from Toby Cawte of Stay Snowdonia through agent Elfyn Williams for outline planning permission – (all or some matters reserved) to build the holiday accommodation on land beside Rhesdai Gwyrfai, Waunfawr, states the building is located in the area of the Afon Gwyrfai, near the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway line. The development site would be located beside the A4085 near the junction of the road leading to Rhosgadfan.