Gwynedd Council will consider plans for a “luxury” timber framed glamping pod in an area of Eryri known for its “wetland nature.”
An application from Toby Cawte of Stay Snowdonia through agent Elfyn Williams for outline planning permission – (all or some matters reserved) to build the holiday accommodation on land beside Rhesdai Gwyrfai, Waunfawr, states the building is located in the area of the Afon Gwyrfai, near the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway line. The development site would be located beside the A4085 near the junction of the road leading to Rhosgadfan.
The accommodation would be on land next to an existing house under the same land title and owner and, “due to the wetland nature of the land”, the glamping hut would be built on raised platforms “reducing disruption to the environment”.
Storm water would be collected for reuse and overflow would be drained into a natural soakaway on the land.
Recycling would be removed “on a business recycling account”.
Guests would “utilise existing off-road parking at the owner’s property”, and “the hut will intentionally be built without a kitchen to encourage guests to explore the range of fantastic pubs and restaurants that Snowdonia has to offer”.
The planning consultation ends on 28 May.