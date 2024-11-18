No decision will be made about the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch until next April.
When Eryri National Park Authority put the site up for sale, local who enjoy access to the historic building and grounds were upset.
The authority say they cannot run the site without a partner, so simultaneously developed conversations with interested community groups to explore potential opportunities for future use.
An offer was received from a potential buyer, along with interest from other prospective partners, and the community campaigners.
To address concerns about certainty of future access to Llyn Mair and the surrounding woodlands, the authority held a drop-in session on 14 October, attended by 180 people, and further feedback was received through correspondence with National Park officers.
“Following a review of the comments, it was clear that one of the most important issues was maintaining access to Llyn Mair and the surrounding woodland,” an authority spokesperson said.
“During the authority meeting on 13 November, members voted to withdraw Plas Tan y Bwlch from the market temporarily to provide additional time for potential buyers and community groups to develop their plans. This will ensure the authority can consider all options for the site’s future to be fully explored.
“A final decision on the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch will not be made until the authority meeting on 30 April, 2025. At that time, members will consider a plan to retain Llyn Mair and the majority of the woodlands under the authority’s ownership, with the intention that the remaining buildings and land will be sold or transferred to community enterprises.”
Retaining the main building without a partner is not viable primarily due to financial challenges, but the authority is open to discussions with potential community groups and private buyers.
Another drop-in session will be scheduled for early spring.