Poet joins forces with Friends of the Earth to highlight environmental issues

New Quay poet Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch (Guy Passmore )
A free, spoken word event on the subject of the environment will take place in Aberaeron next week.
New Quay poet Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch and Friends of the Earth Cymru co-founder Robert Minhinnick will headline the night, which will take place at The Feathers Royal Hotel in Aberaeron on Wednesday, 11 May.
Both Samantha and Robert will be reading from the Gorwelion: Shared Horizons anthology, published by Parthian, and Samantha will also discuss the local impact of coastal erosion on trees.
The free event will also include readings from Kathy Miles, Carly Holmes, Jackie Biggs, Dave Urwin and Dominic Williams with Aberaeron performer Karen Gemma Brewer acting as MC.
Gair llafar yn y Plu - Spoken word at the Feathers starts at 7pm.
