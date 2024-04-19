Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in the upper Dinorwig area of Gwynedd.
A property there was broken into between 11am-5pm on Tuesday, 2 April.
It is believed that an unknown person has gained access to the property by cutting through a secure chained lock, before gaining access to the property itself through an unsecure window.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or may have dashcam or private CCTV footage in the upper Dinorwig area that captured the incident, between the above times to contact police,” a police spokesperson said.
“Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact us via out website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000306406.”