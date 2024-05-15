Gwynedd police continue to appeal for information following damage caused to gravestones.
NWP Gwynedd North say gravestones were damaged at the old Llanbeblig Cemetery in Caernarfon last month.
District Inspector Ian Roberts said: “Undoubtedly someone knows who is responsible for the despicable damage and we believe more than one person was involved.
“Those involved clearly had no consideration of others or respect for their town. Such behaviour will not be tolerated in Caernarfon.
“If you think you may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area of the cemetery, or saw anyone using white spray paint, then please contact us.”
“If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting 24000385217.”