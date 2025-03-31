North Wales Police received over 200 calls specific to the Gwynedd South area over a period of a few days last week, including calls to rescue escaped sheep.
They were called on numerous occasions to sheep on the road on the A470 near Maentwrog.
Commenting on one of those call outs, a North Wales Gwynedd South spokesperson said: “Thanks to a local member of the public who stopped and assisted PC 4019 to get the sheep and lambs back in the field.”
The spokesperson added: “Owing to the repeated calls, we've spoken with a farmer so that they can keep a closer eye on livestock to prevent further disruption on the roads and rectify any issues with the fencing.”