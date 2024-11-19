“In respect of road safety, north Wales has seen some significant reductions in the number of fatal casualties across the region, which have decreased by 19 per cent. I also heard about Operation Darwen, the all-Wales campaign which runs from early spring through until the autumn and is aimed at increasing awareness of motorcycle safety and reducing casualties on the roads. Another area I have received concern from the public is in relation to off-road motorcycles, e-bikes, and scooters. The police are developing ways to tackle when they are used for anti-social behaviour, an approach which I fully support.