Police officers continue to patrol a school in Barmouth at night following damage to equipment there.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South are patrolling around Ysgol Y Traeth in Barmouth following reports of criminal damage to the equipment in the playground between 6 and 7 August.
“Fortunately, there have been no further reports of damage in the area,” a police spokesperson said.
“Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000687273.”