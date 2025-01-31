Police in Gwynedd say rumours on social media about a male trying to entice children into a vehicle are just that.
They say they were made aware of rumours on social media in recent days regarding a male attempting to entice children into a vehicle within the Caernarfon area.
Having investigated the circumstances, they would like to reassure people they are satisfied no attempt to entice any child into a vehicle took place and there is no cause for concern.
T/Inspector Andy Davies said: “We would encourage the public to always report any such incident directly to the police, rather than speculating on social media, as this can raise anxieties unnecessarily, as well as causing a delay in us investigating.”