Police have found traces of cocaine in Dolgellau and Pwllheli pubs during visits on Friday, 8 November.
Specialist drug swipe kits were used to test surfaces in the restrooms and toilet facilities.
“Unfortunately premises did show a positive result for traces of cocaine,” a police spokesperson said.
“Advice and guidance have been given to licensees regarding drug use and we continue to work together on this matter before the festive period.
“If you have any concerns or witness any drug use in any licensed premises please advise a member of staff. You can also report any concerns surrounding drugs in your local area.”
Call CrimeStoppers anonymously (0800 555 111), visit online (https://orlo.uk/gOY3), call 101 or visit https://orlo.uk/vun24