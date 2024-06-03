North Wales Police have increased patrols in the Gwynedd city of Bangor following concerns about drugs.
North Wales Police Gwynedd North said they “are aware of local concerns of alleged street drug dealing on Caernarfon Road, Bangor”.
In a bid to halt the criminal behaviour, the force say they are using stop and search powers.
“Officers have been targeting individuals,” an NWP Gwynedd North spokesperson said.
“Neighbourhood tasking officers are also working with our partners.”
The spokesperson added: “Thank you for the information, and we ask for your continued support.
“If you have information please contact crime-stoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“The police are the public and the public are the police."