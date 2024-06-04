Police are appealing for information after items were reportedly taken from a car in Gwynedd.
“We’re appealing for information following a theft from a car in the Pen-Y-Wern area of Bangor,” the police said.
“It’s is believed valuable items were taken from the car between 2.40am-1.30pm on 30 May.
“We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000484983.”