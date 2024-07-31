Police are investigating the theft of red diesel from a farm warehouse in the Bryncrug area.
The diesel is believed to have been stolen during the evening of Friday, 19 July, between 11pm and midnight.
PC Tom Rooney from North Wales Police (NWP) said: “I’m appealing for anyone who was in the Bryncrug area on the evening of July 19th and witnessed anything suspicious, or may have dashcam footage, to contact us.
“I would also encourage those living on farms to consider security measures and sign up to our North Wales Community Alert messages.”
Anyone with information that could assist NWP in enquiries should contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference 24000631849.