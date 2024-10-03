Gwynedd police are investigating reports of livestock being worried or attacked by out-of-control dogs at the Faenol Estate, Bangor.
Following the reports concerning the Glan Faenol Coastal path, a police spokesperson said: “We are reminding dog owners that dogs should be kept on short leads on this path especially around livestock.
“It is an offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953 for a dog to worry livestock on agricultural land and any dog owners found to be committing this offence may face prosecution.”