Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in a supermarket car park.
North Wales Police said: “We're appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage in Morrisons Bangor on the 11th of June 2024.
“A Navy Blue Volkswagen Transporter was damaged in Morrisons at approximately 1930 hours.
“If you have information that could assist our enquiries, contact Police via our website or by calling101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 24000520224.”