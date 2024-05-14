North Wales Police have launched a campaign to tackle knife crime.
Op Sceptre, which runs every six months, supports the work they do throughout the year to ensure residents are safe from knife crime.
As part of the week-long operation, people are encouraged to leave unwanted knives and blades in amnesty bins at Police station front counters and some recycling centres across north Wales, including Gwynedd.
Find them at Bangor Police Station and Bangor, Caernarfon, Harlech, and Dolgellau recycling centres.
Inspector Geraint Richards said: “Every incident involving a knife has consequences for all involved, so this is an issue we take extremely seriously.
“We take a robust approach to anyone found illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article on the streets and I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to rid yourselves of any unwanted or illegal weapons by taking them to our knife amnesty bins.
“Knives are dangerous and there is no place for them on the streets of North Wales. Carrying knives or other weapons do not keep you safe. By carrying a knife, you are putting yourself in much greater danger, and more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.
