PCSOs have been present at supermarkets in Bala and Barmouth following an increase in reports of shoplifting.
PCOSs Paula, Eurwen and Lorna have held pop-up event at a number of stores to deter any thieves thinking of trying their luck.
They spent a few hours at the stores as a preventative measure and to engage with the local community by offering crime prevention advice and target hardening equipment.
“Many of the shoppers we spoke to also signed up to North Wales Community Alert messaging service as well as getting the Discount Code to Purchase SmartWater to forensic marking solution to protect your valuables,” a police spokesperson said.
“Our officers will continue to work with local retailers to crack down on shoplifting.”