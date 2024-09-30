Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Pwllheli Rugby Club.
The alleged burglary is believed to have taken place between 9.45pm on Wednesday 25 September and 5.30pm on Thursday 26 September.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during these times to contact them, quoting Q145908.
They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage.
Call 101, webchat at https://orlo.uk/X2OTZ or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.