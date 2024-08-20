Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a hate-related incident at Asda in Pwllheli.
Officers attended the supermarket at around 2.30pm on 19 August, and a 47-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order.
He has been bailed while police enquiries continue.
PC Mitchell said: “We do not tolerate racial hatred in our communities and will act on all reports.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or been involved in the incident to contact police.
“I am also appealing to anyone who may have footage of the incident or of the surrounding area at the time to contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact police via their website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000719749.