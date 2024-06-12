North Wales Police are supporting a national initiative highlighting bike safety on the roads.
The two week 2 Wheels campaign is organised by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) to raise awareness about how to improve driver and rider behaviour in the name of safety.
Officers from the Roads Crime Unit are distributing business cards to motorcyclists they come across. They have a QR that signpost them to the Ride Craft Hub as part of the national Project Apex – a partnership between the National Police Chief’s Council and National Highways to improve road safety for motorcyclists.
Ride Craft Hub have teamed up with the nation’s top riders to share their know-how on everything from cornering to spotting a ‘SMIDSY’ (sorry mate I didn’t see you) so the motorcyclists can enjoy their best ride
Temporary Inspector Jason Diamond of the Roads Crime Unit said: “Last year, 89 motorcyclists were killed or seriously injured on North Wales roads, a 3.4 per cent increase from the previous year, 24 per cent higher than 2021 and 21 per cent higher than 2019.”
Posters about the campaign can be found outside the Ponderosa Café in Llangollen, Rhug in Corwen, Betws-y-Coed and Llyn Tegid, Bala.