More burglaries have occurred in Llandysul as police urge residents to be vigilant while officers continue to investigate the growing problem in the town.
Police said that since 28 May, six incidents have been reported.
Four of the burglaries targeted sheds in New Road and were committed within hours of each other sometime between midnight and 5am on Wednesday, 29 May.
Included in the items stolen were a chainsaw, strimmer, hedge cutter, jet wash and power drills.
Two derelict buildings have also been targeted, police said.
The old school was targeted sometime between 8pm and 8.45pm, on Tuesday, 28 May, while the former Awel Deg residential home was hit twice between 9pm and 11pm on Sunday, 2 June and between 2.30am and 10am on Monday, 3 June.
Police said they are now advising residents to “take some simple steps so they don’t become victims of burglaries or thefts”, and make sure that outbuildings and homes are secure.
Temporary Inspector Celt Thomas said: “The burglaries are being investigated and local officers will be targeting suspicious activity in the area and I would also ask that any suspicious people/activities are reported to the police.
“I would encourage residents to ensure that their property is secure and valuables are protectively marked and locked away.”
“There isn’t a big problem with burglary in our area.
“However, a lapse of security in general can allow burglars to enter your home or your outbuildings.
“If you take the time to assess the security of your home, follow some useful advice and take positive action, you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim.
“All too often people become a victim of burglary because their home is left insecure, no alarm is fitted and windows and doors are left unlocked.
“Taking some simple precautions to protect yourself and your property against crime can not only make you feel safer, it can also reduce your chances of becoming a victim of crime.”
Police are also continuing to appeal for information as investigations continue, and anyone with information should contact police online, via email or on 101.