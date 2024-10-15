Three ewes have died after suffering “horrific” injuries in a livestock attack.
Police are appealing for information following the attack at about 10am on 10 October in the Eglwysbach area.
“The injuries to the three ewes were horrific,” a police spokesperson said.
“All died as a result of those injuries but no doubt they would have suffered terribly.
“It is the time of year when ewes are brought down from the mountains, closer to civilisation, ready for winter. Dog owners are once again reminded to keep a close eye on their dogs to prevent incidents of this type.”
If anyone has any information about this attack, please get in touch quoting Q153118 for the attention of PC 3675 Ian Nicholls.