‘Sexting’ incidents involving youngsters are rising, say North Wales Police.
'Sexting' means sending or receiving sexual, naked or semi-naked images or videos, which can be taken by a young person themselves (selfie), or by others. Since September, SPO's have dealt with 28 incidents of it.
Anyone who takes, sends, shares, or has a naked image of someone under the age of 18 is breaking the law.
Parents and carers are urged to talk to their children about sexting, the law and the potential dangers, and to explain to them the importance of trust and consent in a healthy relationship.
It is not okay for someone to make them feel uncomfortable or pressure them into doing things they are unhappy about.