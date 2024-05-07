Police will carry out random speed checks in a town in Gwynedd following reports of vehicles speeding through it.
North Wales Police (NWP) said they had received complaints about speeding in Harlech.
Announcing the intention to carry out random speed checks there, a spokesperson for North Wales Police Gwynedd South said on social media: “Following concerns from residents about vehicles speeding on the A496 through Harlech, Gwynedd South Policing Team will be carrying out random speed checks over the coming weeks to deter this.”