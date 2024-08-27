The Welsh Conservatives are calling for the RSPCA to be given statutory powers to help prevent animal cruelty.
The RSPCA has said the powers would allow inspectors to access and rescue animals quicker.
The powers, which would be granted under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, would give RSPCA Inspectors the ability to independently acquire a warrant and have the power to enter outbuildings on private land and automatically seize and remove animals from situations that negatively impact their welfare.
Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs James Evans said handing the powers to the RSPCA would be “a reasonable and radical step”.
Billie-Jade Thomas, RSPCA Senior Public Affairs Manager, said the change would “better equip our officers to undertake their highly-important duties.”