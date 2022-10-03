Council customer service advisors to be housed in town libraries
TAXPAYERS will be able to speak face-to-face with Ceredigion County Council workers from this week with customer service advisors being housed in town libraries.
Ceredigion County Council has announced that as well as contacting the council by phone, email or online, members of the public will from this week also be able to speak to an advisor at Aberystwyth Library, Canolfan Alun R Edwards, and at the libraries in Aberaeron, Lampeter and Cardigan.
During the last few months, Clic Customer Services team have dealt with an average of 10,500 calls and 2,200 emails per month.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Customer Services, said: “The Clic team has dealt and responded excellently to the needs and enquiries of members of the public over the last few months. Now is the time to introduce that personal, face-to-face contact between members of staff and the public.
“People can get information, advice and make general enquiries in Aberystwyth Town Library at Canolfan Alun R Edwards, and at Aberaeron, Lampeter and Cardigan libraries.”
Clic Customer Services staff will be available from Tuesday, 4 October, between 9.30am and 4pm every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at all four libraries.
Previously this service was provided in Aberystwyth at Canolfan Rheidol in Aberystwyth.
A council spokesperson added: “As this is a phased re-opening of the service, the option to make payments will be re-introduced in due course.
“Payments can continue to be made by phone, on the Council website and at post offices.”
Members of the public and press are now also able to attend council meetings for the first time since March 2020.
A council spokesperson added: “Council and cabinet meetings will continue to be broadcasted on the Council’s Facebook pages, join remotely by contacting [email protected]
“Alternatively, members of the public will be able to attend the chamber to watch the council meetings.”
Enquiries can also be made through Clic, Ceredigion’s Customer Services portal on the council website www.ceredigion.gov.uk, by calling 01545 570881 or by email [email protected]
