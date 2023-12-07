CEREDIGION councillors will interview candidates this week and name one to an £80,000 per year role as the authority’s head of social services.
Ceredigion County Council is looking to appoint a new corporate lead officer – Porth Cynnal, a role which also serves as the statutory director of social services.
The council has had an interim appointment in place, but members will now quiz candidates for the role at a full council meeting on Thursday, 14 December.
The role carries a salary of between £81,977 and £87,115 a year, with the successful candidate working out of offices in Aberaeron or Aberystwyth, but in a “flexible hybrid” style.
The new director will be the “lead advisor to the council on all matters relating to through age services within Porth Cynnal including safeguarding; mental wellbeing; planned care and support service; substance misuse; extended support services (disability); and quality assurance and independent review.
Porth Cynnal is Ceredigion County Council’s longer-term support gateway team, providing specialist through-age and intensive care and support services for individuals and families with complex needs.
The service provides intensive and specialist through-age assessment, care planning and review for those in need of longer term or complex care and support.