Election 2022: Ceredigion prepares to go to the polls

Ceredigion voters go to the polls on Thursday and it is set to be all change at Penmorfa.

Plaid Cymru held the majority of seats at Ceredigion County Council and its executive decision making body of eight members – cabinet – with three independent or Independent Voice members, as appointed by the council leader.

The outgoing council consisted of 20 Plaid Cymru members, 13 independents, seven Liberal Democrats, one Labour and one un-grouped councillor.

A number of longstanding councillors, including council leader Ellen ap Gwynn and leader of the opposition Ceredig Davies, stood down this year and are not on the ballot paper on 5 May.

There will be 38 elected councillors for the next five years, representing 34 electoral wards, with four multi-member wards – Aberystwyth Morlais a Glais, Aberystwyth Penparcau, Beulah and Llangoedmor and Aberporth and Y Ferwig.

In the 2017 elections there were eight uncontested seats and this year there are five.

Returning to the council are two independent members, one Lib Dem, one Plaid Cymru member and one Labour member.

The Lampeter electoral ward – which is an uncontested seat – will be reduced to one member, with Hag Harries, Labour, remaining after Ivor Williams stood down.

A list of the wards where council seats are up for grabs follows, including the names of the prospective councillors currently canvassing for votes.

Aberaeron and Aberath

Liberal Democrats: Elizbeth Evans; Independent: Peter Huw Lloyd.

Aberporth and Ferwig

Plaid Cymru: Clive Davies; Plaid: Gethin Davies; Inde: Sue Lewis.

Aberystwyth Morfa a Glais

Labour: James Ralph Cook; Lab: Dylan Lewis-Rowlands; Lib Dem: Iwan Jones Edwards; Conservative: Sam Hall; Cons: Ewan Lawry.

Aberystwyth Penparcau

Plaid: Steve Davies; Inde: Lloyd Edwards; Lib Dem: David Lees; Lab: Alex Mangold; Plaid: Carl Worrall.

Aberystwyth Rheidol

Lib Dem: Benjamin Mair; Plaid: Endaf Edwards; Lab: Mathew Norman; Inde: Martin Wyn Shewring.

Beulah and Llangoedmor

Lab: Jan Culley; Plaid: Amanda Edwards; Plaid: Chris James; Inde: Gethin James.

Borth

Inde: Hugh Richard Micahel Huges; Inde: Ray Quant; Green Party: Naomi Jane Salmon.

New Quay and Llanllwchaearn

Inde: Dan Potter; Plaid: Matthew Vaux.

Ceulan a Maesmawr

Plaid: Catrin M.S Davies; Inde: Dilwyn Lewis.

Ciliau Aeron

Inde: Marc Davies; Plaid: Iwan Thomas.

Faenor

Lab: Gareth Stevan Kelly; Plaid: Elin Mabbutt; Lib Dem: John Roberts.

Llandysul South

Plaid: Matt Adams; Inde: Keith Evans.

Llandysul North and Troedyraur

Plaid: Maldwyn Lewis; Green: Brian Richard Mitchell; Inde: Ioan Thomas.

Llanbadarn Fawr

Inde: James Richard Arathoon; Plaid: Gareth Davies; Lib Dem: Josh Rutty.

Llanfarian

Lib Dem: Geraint Wyn Hughes; Plaid: Simon Lloyd Warburton.

Llanfihangel Ystrad

Inde: Gordon Evans; Plaid: Ceris Jones.

Llangybi

Plaid: Eryl Evans; Inde: Jane Morgan; Lab: Dinah Mulholland.

Llannarth

Plaid: Bryan Gareth Davies; Inde: Anwen Hughes.

Llanrhystud

Lib Dem: Ken Bird; Gwlad: Gwyn Wigley Evans; Green: Harry Hayfield; Inde: David Inshaw.

Llanwenog

Inde: Euros Davies; Plaid: Ryan James Jones.

Llansanffraid

Inde: Dafydd Edwards; Plaid: Keith Henson.

Lledrod

Inde: Aaron Benjamin; Inde: Wyn Evans; Plaid: Angharad Danielle Shaw.

Melindwr

Plaid: Rhodri Davies; Green: Chris Simpson.

Mwldan

Plaid: Richard Morgan Jones; Lib Dem: Sian Maehrlein.

Penbryn

Inde: Gwyn James; Unspecified: Jake Robert Rayson.

Teifi

Lib Dem: Elaine Evans; Plaid: Catrin Miles; Lab: John Pope.

Trefeurig

Inde: Dai Mason; Plaid: Caryl Roberts.

Tregaron and Ystrad Fflur

Inde: Ifan Davies; Plaid: Catherine Hughes.

Ystwyth