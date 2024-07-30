A popular shop has reopened in Gwynedd following major renovations.
The SPAR and Post Office in Dolgellau was forced to close last September when the ceiling collapsed but now it has reopened and customers are enjoying the revamped store.
Staff, customers and the fire service gathered for the opening on Thursday, 25 July, and SPAR invited the first 100 people in store to send a personalised postcard, created by Dolgellau photographer Helen Iles. The first 100 customers also received a free goody bag packed with customer favourites. Helen was there to hand out some of her beautiful postcards, showcasing the stunning local landscapes.
Carole Williams, a SPAR colleague of 26 years who is local to the Dolgellau community, had the honour of reopening the store.
The local fire service was also in attendance so store staff could thank them for the support they have provided.
The Plas yn Dre Street store opened at 8.30am. Among those to attend were local business owners, loyal shoppers and children, with the event creating a buzz on Dolgellau’s high street.
The new store stocks everyday household essentials and alcohol. The modern site has been tailored to meet the needs of the local community, providing fresh food for now and food for later, and with a passion for local also incorporates a range of Welsh product featuring suppliers from the north and west of Wales.
The new Post Office will provide everyday banking, travel money, postal services and online returns.
SPAR Dolgellau store manager, Anna Stone, said: “It is so wonderful to be back open again and to see so many of our customers this morning.
“Our stores are in the heart of our communities, we know our neighbours personally. We know them, because we are them. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our store.
“At SPAR We’re united by a passion to serve local customers, provide great quality food and deliver outstanding service.”
The reopening offered locals who attended the chance to win great prizes, by playing SPAR’s new fun Scratch-Match-Win game. Customers scanned the QR codes available in store to play the online game, prizes included monetary or product vouchers.
For anyone that missed the opening, SPAR will be giving away £1000 every week up until Wednesday, 28 August, and customers are invited to head into store to play.
See the store and hear what people think about it in the Cambrian News website video.