Porthmadog author Mike Leaver answered questions aplenty about his unusual life, writing, and books at two book-signing events on the same day.
Mike's meet-the-author events took place on Saturday, 12 October at Tywyn Library, Neptune Road, and Ty Medi cafe with Literary Cat Books in Machynlleth.
At each event, pensioner Mike - who grew up among the bomb sites of post-war Birmingham but eventually travelled overseas and has now lived, totally off-grid, in a self-converted lorry in Porthmadog for 25 years - faced questions from former Gwynedd journalist Ian Spindley, and the audience.
While Mike readily admits two consecutive events is hardly a UK tour, travelling "down south even as a car passenger, setting up for talks, and then quick thinking to answer lots of unscripted questions, is still quite a challenge for someone single who likes sitting quietly in my lorry to read, write, or study chess by candlelight".
Mike added: “I am delighted Tywyn Library and Literary Cat bookshop invited us because I know of both through playing chess. And it's so helpful to have two events so close together, because they are such a distance from Porthmadog, as I seek to expand my readership towards mid Wales.”
Both events mainly featured Mike's new autobiography 'English, Solitaire, Cowboy, Cuckoo. . .'.
It focuses on his many travel troubles and mountaineering misadventures, and is the companion volume to his equally bizarre-but-true, general life-story 'Yeti Seeks Mate.'
Mike and his agent/publicist Ian also answered questions on Mike's three saga novels - 'Newspaper Curtains', 'The Ice Cream Terrorist', and 'Nork From Nowhere'.
Tywyn library manager Lisa Markham said: "It was wonderful to host such a unique author and gentleman with a quite inspirational journey through life. Indeed, the audience here reflected their satisfaction with so many interesting questions. Thanks so much to Mike and Ian for giving their time to us."
Machynlleth's Literary Cat Books owner Kees van Woerkom added: "Mike reminded me personally so much of my late father, especially with his tales of true-life adventure, setting off for somewhere almost beyond reach with no thought of any risk assessment whatsoever! Mike's a really remarkable yet totally unassuming man, well worth a listen and read."
Mike was thrilled to personally sign and dedicate copies of his books.
For more information about Mike, or to invite him to your book club, community group, or other social event, visit www.mikeleaverauthor.co.uk