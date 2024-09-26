Porthmadog’s Purple Moose Brewery has raised £1,098.80 for Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT).
Purple Moose launched a limited edition Amber Bitter called ‘Solstice’ in the summer, donating 20p from the sale of each pint to AMRT. A staggering 5,494 pints sold in two weeks.
Dave Evans, AMRT Chair said: “We are extremely grateful for the support of Purple Moose Brewery.
“Every member of our team is a volunteer, making themselves available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help lost, injured or missing people.
“As demand on our volunteers increases, fundraising such as this is essential to keep our organisation operating. It pays for electricity at our base, keeps vehicles running, equipment maintained and our team well-equipped and safe.
“These funds will go towards waterproof clothing.
“We would like to thank Purple Moose for their valued support.”
Purple Moose Managing Director Lawrence Washington: “A number of us at the brewery love to get out and enjoy the Eryri landscape and we are conscious this comes a level of risk.
“We rely on dedicated volunteers such as AMRT. It is wonderful to support them through the sale of one of our beers, and everyone who has enjoyed a pint has contributed.”