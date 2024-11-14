Cllr Nia Jeffreys has been elected leader of the Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Group, the first female to hold the role.
Elected at a meeting in Caernarfon on Wednesday, 13 November, the county councillor for Dwyrain Porthmadog Ward since 2017 replaces Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, having been deputy leader since 2022.
Cllr Jeffreys, who is also taken interim leader of Gwynedd Council since former leader (also Cllr Siencyn) stepped down in mid-October, said: "It is a great privilege to lead the group of councillors in Gwynedd. I am extremely grateful to the group for the trust they have shown in me. I'm looking forward to working with them and getting on with the job in hand to benefit the people of Gwynedd.
“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the former leader for his work and service to local government in recent years. I'm looking forward to tackling the new role with vigour and enthusiasm."
Gwynedd Council will meet on 5 December to elect a new leader. Gwynedd's cabinet, led by Cllr Jeffreys, will continue until the new leader is appointed then.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “Nia brings with her a wealth of experience as deputy leader of the council during challenging times for local government. From the Covid pandemic to the funding crisis facing councils, Nia has been a calm but serious voice.
“Nia is rooted in her local community in Porthmadog, a community which, in many ways, epitomises Gwynedd. Many of the challenges faced by people living there are faced by others in Gwynedd whether it’s the housing crisis, a lack of economic opportunities, or a lack of rural infrastructure.
“She understands Gwynedd and its communities, and I look forward to working with her to improve lives across my constituency.”
Siân Gwenllian MS said: “I would like to congratulate Nia on her historic election as the first woman leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Cyngor Gwynedd, having also been the first woman to represent her ward as a councillor.
“During her time as deputy leader, Cyngor Gwynedd has frequently been cited as a radical and effective council, and I am confident councils from around the UK will look to Gwynedd for inspiration in coming years.
“I know Nia has the experience and skills to lead the council during a hugely challenging time. I look forward to working with her on behalf of the people of Arfon and Gwynedd.”