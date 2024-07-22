A recruitment event in Porthmadog has been hailed a success.
The event at the Careers Wales centre was organised by Working Wales and Allports, giving attendees the chance to explore Allports vacancies at their fish and chip shops, petrol station, and café. One person secured a job and further work trials have been set up.
Arwel Owen, Working Wales Team Manager said: “Our recruitment event with Allports was a great success. Having our Careers Wales centre right here on the high street means we are easy and convenient for members of the public to get to us.
“It’s great to hear that at least one person has already been offered a job as a result of the event. We wish them all the best in their new role and are glad Working Wales could play a part in helping them secure that opportunity.”
Allports owner Rhonwen Allport said: "It was good to have an opportunity to meet possible candidates with their CVs for an informal chat or interview in a central, easily accessible location. Careers Wales made us feel very welcome and were very helpful."