North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin and North Wales Police (NWP) will hold an advice surgery at Porthmadog Library from 2pm-4pm on 4 December to bring policing closer to the people.
The surgery will enable people to discuss policing and raise concerns.
To book a 20-minute slot, send your name name, contact information and what you would like to discuss during by email [email protected], phone 01492 805486 or in writing to Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner North Wales, Police Headquarters. Glan y Don, Colwyn Bay, LL29 8AW.
Slots are limited, cannot be guaranteed for everyone, and work on a first come, first served basis. If a session is full, residents will be given details of alternative sessions.