Dyffryn Ardudwy Post Office will temporarily close for building work to take place.
The current owners are retiring and the business sold.
The branch will close from 18 May at 2pm and is due to re-open on 3 July at 1pm.
Alternative branches include Barmouth and Harlech.
Post Office Network Provision Lead Carol Williams thanked the retiring couple for serving the community for more than 25 years and “we wish them a well-earned retirement”.
They are delighted there are new owners to continue to provide vital services for the community and “apologise for any inconvenience caused” during the refurbishment.
“The safety of our customers is paramount, the spokesperson added. “For building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close.”