Two pupils from Bala’s Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn have been praised for their efforts in an all-Wales schools athletics competition.
Year 9 pupil Sara Owain and Year 10 pupil Alaw Roberts from Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn, Bala competed at the Welsh Schools Athletics Competition in Cardiff.
“This was an experience and a half for both girls to represent Snowdonia against the best of Wales,” said teacher Owain Williams.
“Without doubt, the standard was extremely high and Alaw came 6th and Sara Owain 2nd throughout Wales in the Long Jump!
“Sara managed to complete a magnificent jump of 4.94 meters. Amazing!
“Great success and credit to both girls.”