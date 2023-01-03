A PROJECT that will “transform the community” in Aberporth is hoped to be finished by next Christmas after receiving a cash boost of £50,000.
The plans to renovate Aberporth Village Hall include rebuilding one property and modernising and refurbishing an adjoining building to include the updating of the kitchen, toilets, improve disabled accessibility plus increase energy efficiency.
The project, years in the making, has seen costs rise over the past two years, with more funding needed to be sought to complete it.
Before Christmas it was announced that the project was one of 15 projects in Wales receiving funding totalling £467,000 in the latest round of the Welsh Government Community Facilities Programme.
Sue Lewis, the leading project officer on Aberporth Village Hall, said that, following the awarding of the £50,000 grant, they were now hoping to be finished in time for Christmas next year.
“This funding has basically made the difference between the project happening or not,” she said.
“It’s going to completely transform our community.
“When it’s finished we will have this focal point in the village.
“It will be a warm and welcoming community hub that everyone can use.”
Elsewhere in Ceredigion, £50,000 has also been awarded to New Life Church in Cardigan, where plans are in place to purchase the building and refurbish it to include a new kitchen, community meeting area and family activity centre. The group in charge of the bid were seeking additional funds to complete the installation of new windows to ensure the building is more sustainable for energy costs.
Just over the border in north Pembrokeshire, St Dogmaels based Bluegreen Cymru has been given £13,000 to make their woodland space “more accessible all year round.”
The project will make physical adaptations and improve the infrastructure including new paths, building two log sheds, installing solar panels and providing a covered area for family use during bad weather.
Welsh Government Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “This additional funding is crucial to allow these larger projects to be completed so they can benefit communities across Wales.
“Due to rising costs for materials they have seen their budgets squeezed as they neared completion.
“They wouldn’t have been able to carry out essential works like roof repairs, new windows and energy saving improvements if it wasn’t for our Community Facilities Programme.
“I hope everyone gets to enjoy these community facilities once they are finished and look forward to hearing about their progress.”
The Welsh Government Community Facilities Programme funds projects up to £300,000 for building purchases or larger refurbishment projects and up to £25,000 for smaller projects.
The programme funds the purchase and improvement of facilities which provide opportunities for local people to improve their day to day lives.