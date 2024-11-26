Gwynedd Council want people to report criminal damage to the environment or artefacts within the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site, following a spate of incidents.
Heritage Crime Awareness Week (18-24 November) saw authorities including the council, North Wales Police and Cadw work together to raise awareness of heritage and cultural property crime and encourage reporting.
Heritage crime is any unlawful activity which harms historic assets including buildings, monuments, parks, gardens and landscapes, such as theft, criminal damage or anti-social behaviour, which can not only damage the historic assets but can also interfere with the public’s understanding and enjoyment of them.
Raising awareness of heritage crime is particularly relevant as there have been a number of incidents this year at Parc Padarn Country Park, Llanberis, a key area of the Northwest Wales Slate Landscape.
Cabannau used by quarrymen have been damaged and old wall coping stones have been broken or knocked down. Near Vivian Quarry, stones have been thrown into quarry pools, tree trunks dislodged and road signs in the Allt-Ddu area have been damaged, and a fire was deliberately started in a winding house at the top of the A1 Incline, Vivian Quarry.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys said: “Our local heritage is vitally important to our sense of culture and history. It is also an integral part of the local economy as it draws visitors from near and far. I'm therefore urging people to respect our historic assets and if anyone knows something about these incidents – or any other incident where historical artefacts have been damaged – contact the police.
“Repairing damage such as these at Parc Padarn takes time and keeps wardens from other essential work. It is also a financial burden on us at a time when the council is having to be extremely careful due to shrinking budgets.”
Cllr Jeffreys added that people who have caused the damage may well not fully realise they are putting local historical artefacts and heritage at risk.
She said: “The coping stones on the old walls for example are a historical treasure in themselves, as they feature signatures and pictures engraved by quarrymen over the centuries. If these are damaged, they will be lost forever.
“Similarly, the caban buildings are also an integral part of our industrial history, and it is important that we maintain and preserve them so future generations can learn about the quarries and communities that developed around the works.
“It is important to bear in mind that the Dinorwig quarry area is part of the slate landscape which has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Site designation, and we want to protect and celebrate our industrial history, culture and heritage. It would be heartbreaking should a small minority of reckless individuals damage these historical treasures.”
In an emergency when a heritage crime is being being committed, people should call 999. To report a heritage crime that has already taken place, call 101 or report the incident online: www.northwales.police.uk.
Crimestoppers (0800 555 111) is also an option for anonymous information.