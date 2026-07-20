A family-friendly festival will take place this weekend in Aberaeron.
Aeronfest is on this Saturday (25 July, 12pm-9pm) at Aberaeron Cricket Club, and includes live music, entertainment, a wide variety food stalls and local beverages.
It is run by volunteers at Aberaeron Cricket Club who are raising money for facilities at the grounds.
Rhian Graham said: “A huge team of volunteers supported my husband's idea of a music fest to raise money for the club three years ago, and it is going from strength to strength.
“Last year we donated to Aeron Arts Society and their young band, Soap, based at Ray Ceredigion. They also got their first gig with us last year and are back again this year.
“We are not for profit, all the kids activities on the day are free, it's a secure, gated site with security, and we champion Welsh musical talent, so mainly original songs rather than covers - although there's always a few crowd pleasers thrown in!
“There will be food, beers, cocktails, real ale and nice people having fun in a field down by the sea.”
For more information, visit www.aeronfest.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.