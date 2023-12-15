New Quay Lifeboat Station has received a boost of more than £5,000 thanks to the fundraising efforts of a Carmarthen gold club.
Derllys Court Golf Club recently donated £5,560 to New Quay RNLI's Shannon Appeal, after the ladies captain, Janet Jones, chose the appeal for their fundraising.
Presenting the cheque, Mrs Jones said: “The charity is very important to me as my father was a captain in the merchant navy and I spent many months of my childhood at sea.
“I’m originally from Cardigan and grew up sailing in Patch and now spend time kayaking.
"I saw that New Quay Lifeboat Station had received their brand new all-weather lifeboat and there was an appeal for donations so with the help of the club we organised events to raise money.
“I want to say without the members of the club who have supported me and donated to the appeal, this would not have been possible. I would like to thank them all.”
Faye Maher, RNLI’s community engagement lead, said: “We would like to thank Derllys Court Golf Club for their recent donation of £5,560 for our New Quay Shannon Appeal and thank Janet Jones for choosing us as their charity.
"We very much appreciate this wonderful donation that helps us continue to save lives at sea.