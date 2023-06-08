MHA Communities Aberystwyth has received a donation of £6,443 from NFU Mutual’s national £1.92 million Agency Giving Fund thanks to a nomination from their local agency.
The leading rural insurer has launched this fund, now in its fourth year, to help local frontline charities across the country. The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2023, to assist with recovery from the pandemic and to help tackle the impact of the rising cost of living.
To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they’re needed most, all NFU Mutual agencies, with more than 295 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund - and the Aberystwyth team picked MHA Communities.
This donation has enabled MHA Communities Aberystwyth to fund more of its programme of community activities, groups and outings, including monthly lunch club at local venues, fortnightly shopping trips, weekly drop-in sessions at their day centre, one-off events and trips.
Many people have been disproportionately affected by recent lockdowns and pandemic causing negative health impact and increased anxieties meaning return to face-to-face activities is ever more important.
Rhys Davies, agent at NFU Mutual Aberystwyth, said: “We are delighted to support MHA Communities Aberystwyth through the Agency Giving Fund. Karen and Matt told us about their plans for activities over the coming months and I look forward to hearing how these have gone.”
Karen Rees Roberts, communities manager at MHA Communities Aberystwyth, said: “We are extremely grateful to NFU Mutual Aberystwyth to receive a large donation as part of the NFU Mutual’s national £1.92m Agency Giving Fund.
“This donation will support MHA Communities Aberystwyth to help older people live later life well, reducing isolation and loneliness and improving wellbeing.
“We deliver activities and services to over 60 members living either independently in the community or resident within the Hafan y Waun care home and are open to all older people living in the surrounding area.
“Our services are proven to reduce loneliness, improve health and increase community connection. With many older people not talking to anyone for long periods of time, opportunities like ours can make a real difference in a community providing a conduit between generations, older people and volunteers for friendship, support and laughter. Diolch yn fawr iawn.”