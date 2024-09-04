Over £700 has been raised for Porthdinllaen’s National Coastwatch Institution (NCI).
Porthdinllaen NCI watchkeepers took part in a street collection in Abersoch, Llanbedrog and Criccieth on 24 August, collecting around £730.
They would like to thank all those who donated so generously to them.
Similarly, their sincere thanks go to the Spar and Londis branches, plus RNLI Criccieth, all of whom allowed their venues to host the collections.
“The money collected will allow the NCI station at Porthdinllaen to continue its work with the other search and rescue organisations, such as His Majesty’s Coastguard etc, providing ‘on the spot’ information in the event of an emergency and helping to save the lives of those in and around the waters of Porthdinllaen,” an NCI spokesperson said.