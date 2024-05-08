Around 50 people attended Pwllheli’s vigil for Gaza on Thursday, 2 May.
The vigil, calling for a permanent ceasefire, took place at Y Maes.
Speakers including MP Liz Saville Roberts, Arfon MP Hywel Williams and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor.
Speaking afterwards, Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Thank you for the opportunity to address a small yet united gathering in Pwllheli calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and opposing the invasion of Rafah which is due imminently and where thousands of displaced families are sheltering.”
Mr ap Gwynfor said it was an honour to address the vigil and remember those Palestinians and Israelis that have been killed, and called for the release of hostages, an immediate ceasefire and for aid to be allowed in.