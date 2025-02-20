A police officer has allegedly been assaulted in Criccieth.
The officer was on patrol on 19 February when police say a youth became aggressive, assaulted the officer and resisted arrest.
Members of the public came to the officer’s assistance. The youth was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Superintendent Arwel Hughes said: “Violence against emergency service workers is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.
“Thankfully, the officer involved isn’t seriously injured.
“I am seeking the identities of the people who helped the officer so we are able to thank them.
“If it was you, or you know who they were, please contact us so I can thank them formally.”
If you witnessed this, or know who did, call 101, quoting reference 25000135915.