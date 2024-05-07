In the same week that Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton said he was inspired by Gwynedd gardener John Ystumllyn, this photograph has emerged of pupils in the county planting the rose named after the former slave.
The pupils, from Ysgol Cymerau in Pwllheli, have been learning all about the life and times of John Ystumllyn, who was abducted as a child in western Africa in the 18th Century and raised in Gwynedd.
Last week, as part of their learning, they planted the rose named after one of the UK's first black gardeners.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts visited the school to help them understand more about the man. She said: “It was a pleasure to join pupils from dosbarth Porth Ysgaden to help them plant the John Ystumllyn rose and spend time answering questions about his story.
“John Ystumllyn is such an important historical figure both as one of the first black gardeners in Britain, his early life as a victim of the Atlantic slave trade to his later life marrying Margaret Gruffydd and working as a gardener on the Ystumllyn Estate.
“The pupils showed genuine interest in his life story.
“I would like to thank the Ysgol Cymerau for facilitating the visit and to the pupils for their warm welcome.”
Commenting on Lewis Hamilton’s outfit, the MP said it was “fantastic to hear Lewis Hamilton talk so passionately” about John Ystumllyn”, adding: “History is not something dry between the covers of books, it is something very alive for people, and it is encouraging to see John Ystumllyn’s story reaching new audiences.
“It is our duty as custodians of history to share his inspiring story with others.”