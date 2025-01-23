A 39-year-old man from Forest Green, London has been arrested in Pwllheli after an officer on patrol in the area noticed the strong smell of cannabis coming from a vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver tested positive for cannabis following a roadside test. The officer also found a quantity of what was believed to be Class B drugs and a substantial amount of cash.
The driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession of Class B drugs and money laundering.
“Talk about drawing attention to yourself,” a police spokesperson said.
“The man has since been released under investigation whilst we carry out further enquiries and await the results of further tests.”
The cash was seized.